Reviewing GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and DoubleVerify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.38 -$3.43 million ($0.32) -5.25 DoubleVerify $332.74 million 11.85 $29.31 million $0.18 134.72

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GigaMedia and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleVerify 0 3 11 0 2.79

DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $36.85, indicating a potential upside of 51.94%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -62.47% -6.61% -6.05% DoubleVerify 8.81% 6.61% 5.89%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats GigaMedia on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

