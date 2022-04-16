Financial Analysis: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $5.07 million 1.71 -$7.48 million ($0.10) -0.86 Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 11.96 -$9.80 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Teknova.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for StageZero Life Sciences and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.66%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -147.77% N/A -169.49% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

