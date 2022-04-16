Critical Contrast: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) & Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salzgitter 2 5 1 0 1.88

Salzgitter has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 647.83%. Given Salzgitter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than thyssenkrupp.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 0.37% 1.23% 0.37% Salzgitter 4.87% 14.70% 4.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.11 -$137.49 million $0.24 31.29 Salzgitter $8.10 billion N/A -$316.87 million $0.95 4.84

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than thyssenkrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Salzgitter beats thyssenkrupp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Multi Tracks segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Salzgitter (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, shipbuilding, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless-steel tubes, and spiral-welded and longitudinal-welded large-diameter pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

