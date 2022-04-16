Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $12.49. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 42,198 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPSS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $255.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 17.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 456,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,966 and have sold 108,053 shares valued at $1,201,753. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,247,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.