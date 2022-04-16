Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as high as C$2.70. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 5,200 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$121.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.34.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

