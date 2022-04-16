Brokers Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in UDR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.