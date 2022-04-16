Brokers Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in UDR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

