Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.00 and traded as high as C$5.25. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 278,700 shares trading hands.

AIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.00. The firm has a market cap of C$480.01 million and a PE ratio of -37.61.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

