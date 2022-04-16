mPhase Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for mPhase Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for mPhase Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of XDSL opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. mPhase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

