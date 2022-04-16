$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $145.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

