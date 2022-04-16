Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.25

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.25 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 29.65 ($0.39). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 30.80 ($0.40), with a volume of 36,069 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.94 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70.
Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)
