Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.25

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.25 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 29.65 ($0.39). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 30.80 ($0.40), with a volume of 36,069 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.94 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.