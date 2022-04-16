Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,400,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.13. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

