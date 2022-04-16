Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

WGO stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.80. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

