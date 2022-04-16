Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE:THO opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 352,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after buying an additional 102,125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

