Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $4.39 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADXN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.