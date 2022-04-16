iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.24

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.24 and traded as low as $33.15. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 156,235 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

