$111.00 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will post sales of $111.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $458.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $464.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $505.34 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $520.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $199.15 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

