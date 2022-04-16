Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bouygues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22.

BOUYF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bouygues from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

