Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

SGIOY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

