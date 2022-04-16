Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $31.04 on Friday. Aisin has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

