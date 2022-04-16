Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Life Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

NYSE:LSI opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

