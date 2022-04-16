PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.20 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will earn $10.20 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

