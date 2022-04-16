Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez anticipates that the retailer will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

