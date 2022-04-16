Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Decreased by Analyst

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.91.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.