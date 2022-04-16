Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $61,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.