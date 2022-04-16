Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Macerich Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373,618 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,691,000 after acquiring an additional 151,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 153,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Macerich by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.