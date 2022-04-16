NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $5.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $212.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.86. The company has a market cap of $619.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

