Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.13. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

