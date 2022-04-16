CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

NYSE KMX opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Courant Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

