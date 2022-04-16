Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.67 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,377 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

