CarMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

NYSE KMX opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after acquiring an additional 169,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.