Apartment Income REIT Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

AIRC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

