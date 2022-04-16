Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

