Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

