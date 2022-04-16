Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.05.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.31. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.26. The company has a market cap of C$686.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.29.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

