Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Cut by KeyCorp

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.64.

SPOT stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $118.20 and a one year high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average of $205.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 278.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

