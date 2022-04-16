FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ventas, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

