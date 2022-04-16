Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

MAA opened at $205.39 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $147.51 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average of $208.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.