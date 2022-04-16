Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.03 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.