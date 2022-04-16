FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Xebec Adsorption Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Cormark has a “Reduce” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$371.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.33.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

