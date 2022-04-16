Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shaw Communications ( TSE:SJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

