K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.86.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.51. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.16.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

