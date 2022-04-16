FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Z Holdings Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Z in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About Z (Get Rating)
Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.
