Analysts Set Expectations for SeaSpine Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaSpine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPNE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $395.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

