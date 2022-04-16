$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.38 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

