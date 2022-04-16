Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.48.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.95. The company has a market cap of C$706.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

