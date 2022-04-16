FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Issued By Cormark

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

TSE:NSR opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.00. The stock has a market cap of C$629.93 million and a PE ratio of -277.03. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -427.97%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.