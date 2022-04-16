SITE Centers Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SITC opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SITE Centers has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

