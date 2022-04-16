Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will report $336.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.80 million and the highest is $338.20 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $95.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $36.98 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

