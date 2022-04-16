Brokers Set Expectations for Orange S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orange in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Orange by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

