Analysts Set Expectations for Realty Income Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.